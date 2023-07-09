Burton Qualifies a Cup-Career-Best Fifth at Atlanta

Harrison Burton, in the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang, is set to start a Cup-career-best fifth in Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



Burton earned that spot with a lap at 176.803 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday evening as Ford drivers swept the top six starting spots and eight of the top 10. His previous best Cup qualifying effort was a sixth in last year’s season finale at Phoenix.



Burton was fourth fastest in the opening qualifying round, turning a lap at 176.893 mph in his first lap on the track, as no practice was held prior to qualifying.



The 260-lap Quaker State 400 is scheduled to get the green flag just after 7 p.m., with TV coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 60 and 160.

WBR PR