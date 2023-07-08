RCR Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Atlanta Motor Speedway... Austin Hill has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning two wins and a second-place finish while piloting the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. One year ago in the summer event, Hill led a total of 73 laps before capturing the checkered flag. Earlier this season in March, the sophomore driver captured his second consecutive victory after leading 103 of 163 laps. In addition, Hill has six NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Hampton, Georgia facility, posting one pole (2019), two top-five (2020, 2021) and three top-10 results (2019-2021).
Going for Three... After earning the checkered flag in the previous two events at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hill is looking for his third consecutive victory at 1.5-mile speedway. Since the track transitioned to a superspeedway, Hill has not finished worse than second in Xfinity Series competition.
Georgia Boy Returns Home... Hill is a native of Winston, Georgia, sited 60 miles from Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 29-year-old started his motorsports career racing bandolero and legends cars on the frontstretch quarter-mile oval at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill’s family continues to live in the Peachtree State and will be in attendance for Saturday’s race.
Bennett Home Race... Located a short 15 minutes from Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bennett Transportation and Logistics’ headquarters are based in McDonough, Georgia. During Saturday’s race, Bennett will have more than 300 employees in the grandstands and condo cheering on Hill and the Richard Childress Racing team.
Superspeedway Dominance... Hill enters Atlanta Motor Speedway as the winner of two of three Xfinity Series drafting races – Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway – in 2023. In those two events, the driver of the No. 21 Camaro led 142 of 288 total laps (49.3%).
Double Duty... Hill will make his third career NASCAR Cup Series start as he pilots the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports on Sunday. The pair is also slated to compete in four additional Cup Series events in 2023 – Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway in August and Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October.
About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:
You are looking for your third consecutive win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, your home track. What is the expectation for Saturday's race?
“It’s always fun to go back to your home track. I want to do well because I have a lot of family there and with Bennett Family of Companies being right down the road. We are really good on superspeedway style tracks, and this is one of those. The expectation is nothing short of winning. Our team has been preparing for this race and we know how to get the job done there. Hopefully, Sheldon Creed and I will be able to work together throughout the entire race and battle it out in the end."
Atlanta Motor Speedway is not only your home track, but also Bennett's home track. You will represent their company in both races this weekend. What would it mean to take those folks back to Victory Lane?
“Doing both races this weekend at Atlanta with Bennett Transportation and Logistics is really cool, especially with their headquarters being 15-20 minutes away from the track in McDonough. Winning earlier this year at Atlanta in the Xfinity Series was huge for the company and myself, as well, with it being my home track, so hopefully a strong run on Saturday plays into Sunday and we can do well for them the entire weekend. Bennett will have a lot of folks at the track to support us, so we will do our best to put on a good showing for them.”