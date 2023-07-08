RCR Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway... In 13 NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Dillon’s best finish is sixth in March 2021. Earlier in 2023, Dillon finished 20th in the No. 3 Chevrolet completing all 260 laps. He has earned top-10 finishes in each of his three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track and four NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track. Dow Salutes Veterans... A record 2,131 U.S. Military Veterans will “ride” with Austin Dillon at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9 in a patriotic No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet featuring the names of U.S. Military Veterans and active-duty military members. The 2023 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet highlights Dow’s Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) program. The MDE program provides an opportunity for individuals with extensive military background to bring their broad scope of training and education, experience in leadership, and understanding of performing in high pressure situations into a successful career at Dow. 2023 marks the ninth consecutive year that Dow has partnered with RCR to honor U.S. Military veterans. The program began with just over 350 veterans in 2015 to a record of more than 2,100 this year. Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team... Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership have expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 10 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer, and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow's exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports. Welcome Team Rubicon... Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 160,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. Team Rubicon is partnering with Dow and Richard Childress Racing for the third year as part of their continued investment in the men and women who have served this country. Team Rubicon has been a proud partner of Dow's since 2017, following Hurricane Harvey. Dow's Veteran Resource Group (VetNet) has stepped into the arena as volunteers time and time again to serve communities in need. In addition, 180 Team Rubicon volunteers that are military veterans will “ride” with Austin Dillon with their names on the side of his No. 3 Chevrolet. Meet Austin Dillon... Dillon is scheduled to appear at the Coca-Cola Corner tent next to the turn 1 grandstand for a Q&A session on Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. Dillon is also scheduled to participate in a Q&A session on behalf of Team Rubicon at the Trackside Live Stage at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:35 p.m. ET. AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES: What are you anticipating in the Atlanta Motor Speedway race on Sunday? “Atlanta Motor Speedway has that superspeedway feeling to it, so you know what you'll get. Guys are bump drafting, racing two and three wide through the whole field. Pack racing is going to be tough so you will need to have your car handling well to make passes in the draft. Track position seemed very important in the last race, as well. Atlanta Motor Speedway is a fun race for sure. It’s a tight speedway.” Atlanta Motor Speedway is an intermediate track designed to race like a superspeedway. Do you prepare differently than you would at Talladega and Daytona? “Atlanta Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway share similarities with me the most. The biggest difference is that you'll be drafting during the entire race since Atlanta is a smaller speedway than what we're used to, so it is important to put your car in a good position. There is a lot of drafting occurring at Atlanta Motor Speedway, so you have to be aggressive. Pit road can be very difficult to navigate, especially if you have a green flag stop. Atlanta Motor Speedway is an opportunity for our No. 3 Dow Chevrolet team to win a race. We will be aggressive like many other drivers and will be getting closer to making the playoffs.” How mentally draining is the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway? “I think it's a lot like the superspeedway racing we do on the larger tracks, except that since the track is smaller, we have to be on the defensive a lot more because runs happen a lot faster, so we have to be more careful when running on that tight track. The workout routine I follow is the same as if I were heading to Daytona International Speedway or Talladega Superspeedway to race. Speedway racing is something that I enjoy a lot, which is why I'm looking forward to a night race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and I think the fans are going to enjoy seeing it as well.”