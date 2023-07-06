Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on Atlanta: “Drafting tracks have always proved challenging. I don’t have as good of a track record at them as I would like, but the finishes don’t always fully depict the No. 5 team’s day. We’ve had a couple decent runs on drafting tracks this season before trouble came our way. We have some good momentum behind our team right now with four top-10 finishes. I look forward to another HendrickCars.com home race in Atlanta. It would be great to secure a strong finish in the Peach State.”



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on Atlanta: “For the No. 5 team in Atlanta, it’s odd to say that we are looking forward to it because unfortunately in the Next Gen era, I don’t know that we’ve actually finished a race (there). The track layout is a lot different and the package that we have is definitely tough and challenging. I feel like we’ve had some good cars there and even had some good runs going, even though we haven’t always got the finish. We are looking forward to going to Atlanta. It’s going to be a tough and hot race. In the middle of the summer, it will be cool to have a night race. Hopefully we can stay out of trouble and have a good enough car to get up front by the end.”



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to Atlanta as the defending July race winner: “That was a really nice weekend. Obviously, it's a little different than having a dominant performance at a track that’s not a (super) speedway, but we were really solid. It’s not like you're getting out to a four- or five-second lead. We just had a car that had the ability to be on offense all day. When you're on offense and you can be that guy to make lanes move forward and make a difference and pushing somebody to the front, it just puts you in a different league. It puts you in a really nice position to have a good day. We've certainly been on both sides of that fence. I missed Atlanta the first time this year, but hopefully we can go back and have a good run again like we did last year. I know a lot of the people around home are super excited about it being a night race, and getting under the lights down there I think is a really big deal. So I'm looking forward to that.”



Elliott on this year’s DESI9N TO DRIVE program taking place at Atlanta: “I’m excited for the return of the DESI9N TO DRIVE program to my home track since it really shines a light on the positive impact Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has on the region. With the race being run at night, I hope it creates an even greater atmosphere than years past. I can’t wait for everyone to see these summer nights-themed designs come to life at the racetrack.”



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his hopes for Atlanta: “I’m excited to get back to Atlanta (Motor Speedway). We’ve had success there and run up front since the repave but unfortunately got caught up in other people’s incidents the last couple races. Hopefully we can have a clean, smooth weekend and will be there at the end to have a shot at another win.”



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his expectations for Atlanta: “We were pretty good at Atlanta (Motor Speedway) in the spring race. We got caught in a wreck, but before that we were running second in our lane. So we were running up front. We have a pretty good baseline for Atlanta. Hendrick Motorsports' speedway cars are always pretty good. So we’ll start there and try to add some more downforce. Since it’s summer, we need to try get the car handling good as well. The second thing is that this will be the first race of the newly updated center section and front clips for all of the Cup Series. We’ll have to see how that affects everything and see how different the car handles now. I don’t think it will be a huge difference, but you never know until we get on track.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset heading to Atlanta: “Obviously, we aren’t where we want to be in the points standings. We had a really good start to the season and were super consistent and then had our penalty and then I was out for three races. Heading into the back half of the season, every race matters. Blake (Harris) and I are really focused on the details and trying to maximize on our days. Chicago (Street Course) didn’t go our way, which was frustrating because I thought we had a car capable of getting a top-10 finish. We just have to go execute from here on out, and it starts this weekend in Atlanta.”



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his approach to Atlanta: “I thought we had a pretty competitive car in the spring race there. Alex (Bowman) did a really good job in the second stage to score some points. I think it's just going to be getting back on track. Hendrick Motorsports has had some really good weeks at Atlanta. For us it will be all about maximizing our day, scoring stage points when we can, and trying to be in contention to get a win because that's what we go there to do.”

