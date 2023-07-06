Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

RECORD YEAR: After 18 of 36 points-paying races, William Byron is having a career year behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Competing in his sixth NASCAR Cup Series season, he has posted three race wins, seven stage victories and 722 laps led, which are all personal records through 18 starts. In 2023, Byron's two pole awards, seven top-five finishes and 10 top-10s each rank as his second-most at the 18-event mark.
IN THE HUNT: With eight races left in the regular season, Byron is closing the gap to first in driver points. Now just nine markers behind the leader, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native is looking for his first regular-season championship and the extra 15 playoff points that come with it. In 2023, Byron has an average running position of 8.50 – the best of any driver. He has also led 722 laps (most), spent 2,477 laps in the top five (most), 3,197 laps in the top 10 (second-most), collected seven top-five finishes (second-most) and 10 top-10s (tied for second-most).
DRAFT DAY: When it comes to drafting tracks, Byron normally runs up front. He has two wins on this type of track – his first Cup Series victory at Daytona International Speedway in August 2020 and the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2022. He has also led 194 laps at drafting tracks since the start of the 2022 season – the most of any driver.
THE ATL ARCHIVE: Byron has eight Cup starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but Sunday will be only his fourth at the 1.54-mile track since its reconfiguration prior to the 2022 season. In the spring race last year, he rocketed to the front of the field and led 111 laps en route to his first win of 2022. The performance made him the fourth-youngest Atlanta winner at 24 years, 3 months, and 20 days. In fact, Byron has led 152 laps in his three starts at the Georgia venue since 2022, tied for the most with Joey Logano.
RUDY RUNS THE ATL: Sunday will mark crew chief Rudy Fugle's sixth race at Atlanta in the Cup Series and his fourth after the track's reconfiguration. In the spring of 2022, he and the No. 24 team led 111 laps and captured their first win of the season. In two Atlanta starts since then, Fugle and Byron have led 41 total laps but have been collected in on-track incidents. Fugle also has six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the 1.54-mile oval with two pole awards and two wins. His drivers recorded five top-10 finishes in those events, including four top-three results. Fugle has finished worse than seventh at Atlanta only once, which occurred with Byron in 2016 when the pair ran second before suffering an engine failure.
WELCOME RELAY PAYMENTS: Earlier today, Hendrick Motorsports announced a new partnership with Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries. Founded in 2019, Relay's mission is to help digitally transform the logistics industry. The company offers a digital payment network designed to increase efficiencies, reduce fraud, improve driver satisfaction and eliminate operational headaches. At Atlanta Motor Speedway, Relay Payments will debut as an associate partner of Byron and the No. 24 team for 2023. It also will be featured as a primary partner for two playoff races: Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway during Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For a closer look at Byron's No. 24 Relay Payments Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, click here.
PIT ROAD PROWESS: After 18 races in 2023, the No. 24 pit crew continues to lead the Cup Series with an average four-tire pit stop time of 10.960 seconds. The pit crew consists of Spencer Bishop (jackman), Landon Walker (fueler), Ryan Patton (tire carrier), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer) and Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer). The team has posted three of the fastest pit stops of the season, which rank sixth (9.383 seconds), eighth (9.443) and ninth (9.504) overall.
AT IT AGAIN WITH AXALTA: For the second time in 2023, Axalta will be on board Byron's No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, this time at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is Axalta's 31st year of partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.