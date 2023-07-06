LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Chicago in the rearview: Erik Jones started the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 21st position and was involved in an early on track incident dropping him back to 35th. Throughout the race conditions ranged from wet streets to dry and Jones climbed his way back into the top-15 by the end of Stage 2. Due to impending darkness, NASCAR made the call to shorten the race from 100 to 75 laps, and Jones ended up finishing the action-filled event in 16th.

Hot-lanta streak: In his last two appearances at the 1.54-mile oval, Jones recorded two top-10 finishes. Last year during this event, he scored a fourth-place finish. The last outing at Atlanta, Jones was in 17th place in the closing laps. He nosed it up the middle line in the pack, advancing nine spots in the final lap, finishing the race in 8th place.

Elenz in Atlanta: During his tenure at JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, No. 43 crew chief Dave Elenz built a strong resume for himself at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In eight starts, Elenz has coached four different drivers to a pole, a victory with Kevin Harvick, four top-fives and six top-10 finishes.

Meet Erik: Former United States Air Force Thunderbird Michelle "MACE" Curran will appear alongside Jones at the Fan Stage on Saturday at 2:00 pm for a #READwithErik event. Jones will read the book authored by Curran titled Upside Down Dreams. The event will be open to the public, and books will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. After the reading, Jones and Curran will hold a private meet and greet for guests who have purchased the Erik Jones ticket package. Click here for details

Quoting Erik Jones: “Atlanta has been good to us ever since they reconfigured the track. We’ve had three strong performances in a row, so I am always looking forward to getting back there. I think our superspeedway package is strong, and Atlanta is a bit different in the fact that there is some handling that comes into play more than your typical Daytona or Talladega. I think it plays out well for us. I hope we have similar speed, we made a good run to the finish and picked up a lot of spots. I believe we will have a shot of performing really well.”