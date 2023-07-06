A Winning Tradition: Childress Technology Spring Company

Childress Technology Spring Company, a division of Childress Technologies, is quietly racking up wins and accolades within the highest levels of motorsports.

After extensive research and development, CT Spring Company began producing valve springs for Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series at the start of the 2023 season. CT Springs produces this critical engine component for ECR Engines and Hendrick Engines within the NASCAR ecosystem.

“Valve springs are one of the most important components of a Cup engine,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “They see incredibly high stress levels during a typical NASCAR race. We’ve got a fantastic team of people led by Jim Suth and Richie Gilmore. They have done amazing work over the last several years to bring a high-quality valve spring to market. I couldn’t be more proud of the work our team has done, and the success all of our GM partners have achieved on the race track.”

Valve springs are a critical component for all high-performance engines. Thus far, CT springs has proven up to the challenge. Most recently, CT Springs helped power Track House Racing to back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, including a historic race win by Shane van Gisbergen in the No. 91 Chevrolet at the inaugural Chicago Street Race and Ross Chastain in the No. 1 Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway. All told, CT Springs finished first through fifth at the Chicago Street Race, with van Gisbergen, Justin Haley (No. 31 Chevrolet/Kaulig Racing), Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet/Hendrick Motorsports), Kyle Larson (No. 5 Chevrolet/Hendrick Motorsports) and Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet/Richard Childress Racing).

CT Springs have won 10 NASCAR Cup Series races and seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023, highlighting the high-performance capabilities of the company. Additionally, CT Springs were also in the 2023 Garage 56 entry which made history by successfully completing the 2023 Le Mans 24.

CT Spring Company is a division of Childress Technologies which produces high-performance valve springs for ECR and Hendrick Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series engines as well as for other high-performance applications.

RCR PR