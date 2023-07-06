Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 11 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin owns one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway after winning at the 1.54-mile facility in 2012. Overall, he has tallied six top-five finishes and 10 top-10s in 26 career starts in Atlanta. In March, Hamlin earned his best finish (sixth) in three starts at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured prior to the 2022 season. CHICAGO RECAP: Hamlin started on the pole for last weekend’s Chicago Street Race. He had a miscue on lap 2 that dropped him outside the top 10. Despite the early setback, he spent most of the race battling inside the top 15 before ultimately finishing 11th.

For the second consecutive season, Hamlin’s Toyota Camry TRD will feature the Coca-Cola colors in Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He has been a part of the Coca-Cola Racing Family of drivers since his rookie season in 2006. JGR AT ATLANTA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 Cup Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 131 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 42 top-five finishes, 62 top-10s, four pole awards, and 2,885 laps led. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory in Atlanta.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 Cup Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 131 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 42 top-five finishes, 62 top-10s, four pole awards, and 2,885 laps led. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory in Atlanta. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going back to Atlanta this weekend?

“We have seen that this configuration provides a lot of opportunity for teams that don’t always run up front to be very competitive. That makes it very exciting and the fact that we’re all right on top of each other the whole time makes it very challenging. Going there in July and the track has been ageing, hopefully we’ll see handling come into play a little more than what we have seen so far, but either way, I’m looking forward to it. I felt like we had a strong car in the spring and just didn’t quite end up in the right position to make a move to win the race. Hopefully this time we can get ourselves in the spot we need to be when it counts.”

JGR PR