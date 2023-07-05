Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) to make his seventh NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 1.54-mile track this weekend. Earlier this season at Atlanta, Bell made it to the final round of qualifying but ran a higher line and spun out while making his round two qualifying lap. The team had to make some changes to the car after the spin and as a result he started the race from the back of the field. By the end of stage one Bell was running inside the top 10 and as the laps wound down he was able to avoid wrecks and went on to earn a third-place finish at Atlanta. ATLANTA HISTORY: In the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at AMS, Bell has one win, one pole, two top-five and two top-10 finishes. Bell also has one win, one top-five and one top-10 finish in two-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at AMS.

Rheem is hosting 115 guests this weekend at Atlanta. There are guests on-site from Middle East Africa (Rheem – MEA), HD Supply, Commercial Air Conditioning Division, Raypak, Rheem Aviation and Rheem sales group. CHICAGO STREET COURSE RECAP: Bell qualified fourth for the inaugural Chicago Street Race. Bell led 37 laps and swept the first two stages before losing position on a pit cycle when NASCAR shortened the race distance due to remaining daylight. Being back in the field Bell got pinned in by traffic on the course and lost track position but made up as many spots as he could to cross the finish line 18 th .

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 11 NCS victories at Atlanta. In 131 combined starts, the organization has tallied 11 wins, 41 top-five finishes, 62 top-10s and 2,885 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 15.1 an average finish of 14.4. RACE INFO: The Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Atlanta has been a good place for the No. 20 group since the reconstruction of it. I hope we can continue the momentum. The regular season Championship is heating up.”

