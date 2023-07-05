Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2022, Haley earned an 11 th -place finish, a seventh-place finish and led one lap at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and four top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley earned a runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course and led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history. "We’re going into Atlanta with some confidence as a team after having an opportunity to go for a win on Sunday in Chicago. Atlanta has always been one of my favorites in both the Xfinity and the Cup Series. With it being a speedway track, it has been one we have adapted well to at Kaulig Racing. It’s such a fun and unique track with high speeds and shorter distance. I’m super excited to log some more laps in the Xfinity Series as well this weekend!" - Justin Haley on Atlanta Motor Speedway