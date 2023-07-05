Ty Gibbs / No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Quaker State 400

No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD. He will also drive the No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra in this week’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta.

2023: Gibbs is 16 th in the NASCAR point standings and has scored five top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and the Chicago Street Circuit.

ATLANTA: Gibbs has only two NASCAR Xfinity starts at Atlanta and in March 2022 he started fourth, led only one lap, but won the race. He started first after rain canceled qualifying in July 2022 but finished 35 th after an accident. His only Cup start at Atlanta came in March when he started 35 th after a minor accident in qualifying but finished ninth.

driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 . He has competed in 15 Cup races with a best finish of 10 at Michigan International Speedway. NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach 11 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 20 years, one month and one day old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT ATLANTA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 131 total starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Cup competition with 11 wins, 42 top-five finishes, 62 top-10 finishes, four poles and the team has led 2,885 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta is scheduled for 7 pm EDT on Sunday, July 9 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD

“Atlanta is a tricky place since they repaved it but we’ve had some success there. Hopefully we can have a good run in Xfinity and the Cup race. Great to have He Gets Us on board for both races. They’ve been great partners. Chris Gayle and all the 54 boys have been working so hard and hopefully we can get another top-10 result.”

