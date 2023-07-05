Atlanta 2 / Mid-Ohio Advance

|
LOGANO GOING FOR ATLANTA SWEEP
Joey Logano will look to become the seventh different driver to win both NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the same season after taking the checkered flag in March. Logano won the pole and then passed Brad Keselowski on the final lap to win the Ambetter Health 400 and cap a day that saw Ford lead 221-of-260 laps. The other drivers who have swept the season series at AMS are: Marvin Panch (1965), Bobby Allison (1972), David Pearson (1973), Bill Elliott (1985 and 1992),
Carl Edwards (2005) and Jimmie Johnson (2007).