Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Atlanta II Advance

The Trackhouse Racing organization brings momentum to Atlanta after consecutive NASCAR Cup Series wins - Chastain at Nashville, and most recently at the Chicago Street Course with PROJECT91 driver Shane van Gisbergen.

Van Gisbergen became the first driver to win in his first career start since Johnny Rutherford at Daytona in 1963.

Atlanta has been a strong track for Chastain since last year. In the last three races at the Georgia track, Chastain has two runner-up results and a 13th-place finish, along with 74 laps led at the mile-and-a-half facility.

With eight races remaining in the regular season, Chastain currently sits third in the point standings. His Nashville win has locked him into the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Last year, he finished second in the championship standings.

On Friday, Chastain will appear at the Cordele State Farmers Market, 1901 U.S. Highway 41 North, Cordele, Ga., at 10:30 a.m. ET on behalf of the Georgia Office of Highway Safety. The appearance is open to the public.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

Quaker State will serve as the primary sponsor on Trackhouse driver Daniel Suarez's No. 99 on Sunday. It also maintains a technical alliance with the Trackhouse team and has branding on Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and uniform.

The Quaker State brand also has a long history with NASCAR and has enjoyed unprecedented success with some of its top race teams. Quaker State motor oil has been in NASCAR drivers’ engines for more than 7 million on-track miles, and more than 170 victories by some of the most-recognized drivers. Quaker State motor oils have helped deliver championships at each of the three levels of NASCAR, including 10 NASCAR Cup Series Championships.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday night's 400-mile race from Atlanta at 7 p.m. EDT.