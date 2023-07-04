Chicago Cup Series Street Race Is NBC Sports’ Most-Watched Nascar Race in Six Years

NBC Sports’ coverage of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series city street race from Chicago averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.795 million viewers (6:32-9:45 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock, resulting in numerous viewership milestones, according to Fast National data provided by Nielsen:

Most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race on NBC in six years, since Indianapolis in 2017 (5.647 million) and NBC Sports’ eighth-most watched race under its current rights agreement;

Most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race on any network since Daytona 500 (FOX; Feb. 19; 8.173 million);

Projected to be the most-watched sporting event of the weekend;

Up 144% vs. NBC Sports’ second Cup Series race of the 2022 season (USA Network; 1.962 million; Road America)

Up 72% vs. NBC Sports’ 2022 Cup Series average on NBC (2.784 million)

Most-streamed NASCAR Cup Series race in NBC Sports history with 163,500 viewers across Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms

Despite a weather delay at the start and a shortened race due to sunset (from 100 to 75 laps), excitement for the Grant Park 220 in Chicago never dampened and was bolstered by the improbable victory of New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen, who became the first driver to win a race in his first NASCAR Cup Series start in 60 years. He entered the race as part of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program.

Viewership peaked at 5.383 million TV-only viewers from 9:15-9:30 pm ET when van Gisbergen took the checkered flag. Chicago delivered a 9.29 rating and is expected to lead all markets once final local data is completed. The rating is more than three times what the market did for this year’s Daytona 500 (2.99 on FOX).

Through two races, NBC Sports is averaging a TAD of 4.009 million viewers, its best start for the NASCAR Cup Series since 2017 (4.202 million). Last week, NBC Sports’ coverage of the Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway averaged a TAD of 3.230 million viewers, making it NBC Sports’ most-watched season opener in three years.

NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage continues this week with NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races from Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network.

NBC Sports PR