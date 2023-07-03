Monday, Jul 03

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Chicago Street Race

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Chicago Street Race NK Photography Photo

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Wendys Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 23RD

FINISH: 25TH

POINTS: 32ND

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was kind of crazy - the course was so different than yesterday - I really had fun yesterday and today was just so different. It was a learning experience for sure. We had good speed in qualifying and had an incident early on. Lost two laps and then got them both back so we battled a bit. We had a lot of fun with Wendy’s this weekend, and it was so cool to see how many fans stayed through all that rain to watch the race. I’m proud of what all we did with Wendy’s for bringing out the Baconator to Chicago. We had a fast No. 42 Chevy last time in Atlanta so just looking forward to next week and getting back there. Overall, a fun weekend, just wanted a better result.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Draiver Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 21st

FINISH: 16TH

POINTS: 30TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "It was a good day for our Draiver Chevy. We got up there and we were in a good spot but got behind and crossed up on pit strategy when they shortened the race then lost a lot of spots through that cycle. We could never really get them back. We only had twenty-five laps there at the end, and most of them were yellow, so it is what it is. I thought we had good speed, the car just got mired a bit too far back in the pack, but we tried to get back up front and contend. It was a solid day, with a good car, and I had a lot of fun." 

