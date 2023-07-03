RCR NCS Race Recap: Chicago Street Race

“We gave everything we had for the 3CHI Chevy today. We had a good top-five finish, a solid run. I wanted more, obviously, but was just trying to maintain and come home with a good top-five at the end. It was just slick as ice to start. You’re trying to brake as hard as you can, as deep as you can, into these turns but yet as soft as you can so you don’t lock up tires. That was my issue getting into Turn 6. I just overstepped it a little bit and got the rears locked up and could never get it back under control the whole way in. It was a bit treacherous, but I just got locked up and couldn’t get it back and slid off the track into the tires. Thankfully we didn’t have too much damage. We were able to come in and fix it, get back rolling and work on passing some guys. We were able to pull a different card on strategy. We played that option and it worked in our favor.” -Kyle Busch