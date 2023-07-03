Gibbs Leads Toyota With Ninth-Place Finish at Chicago Street Race

Ty Gibbs led Toyota with a ninth-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course that was shortened to 75 laps due to darkness. Gibbs tied his career-best series finish with the ninth-place result on Sunday. Denny Hamlin won the pole for the first-ever NASCAR street race and joined Gibbs in the top-15 for Toyota. Christopher Bell led a race-high 37 laps (of 78) and went on to finish 18th.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Chicago Street Race

Race 18 of 36 – 220 miles, 100 laps (race shortened to 75 laps due to darkness)

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Shane Van Gisbergen*

2nd, Justin Haley*

3rd, Chase Elliott*

4th, Kyle Larson*

5th, Kyle Busch*

9th, TY GIBBS

11th, DENNY HAMLIN

18th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

28th, TYLER REDDICK

31st, BUBBA WALLACE

32nd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

What was your experience like in the Chicago Street Race today?

“It was really good. I felt like we had a really fast Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry. I think we had a really good points day. We got in the fence there a little bit from the 22 (Joey Logano) and hurt the right rear a lot so I couldn’t really make a charge back up front. I feel like we could maybe have had a top-five day. It was good to finish ninth, so we’ll just keep going.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

How was your race today?

“We had a really fast car. We were extremely fast, and we’ve made such huge strides on road courses, that was a lot of fun. I wish I didn’t give up the track position early in the wet. Once we got dry this thing was just so fast. Then, we got flipped (in the running order) because they changed the end of the race. There were 15 cars there that unfortunately ended up with a better strategy that was unplanned. I’m pretty happy with our Yahoo Camry and I’m looking forward to going to the Indy road course now.”

