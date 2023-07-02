Sunday, Jul 02

Burton Qualifies 32nd On Chicago Street Course

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Jul 01 10
Burton Qualifies 32nd On Chicago Street Course WBR Photo

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 32nd in Sunday’s Grant Park 220 on the streets of Chicago.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 87.264 miles per hour over the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course on Saturday afternoon.

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang was faster in qualifying than in a practice session earlier in the day with a best lap at 85.850 mph. He posted that speed on the ninth of 20 laps run in practice.

Sunday’s 100-lap, 220-mile race is scheduled to start just after 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 Eastern), with TV coverage on NBC. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 20 and 45. 

WBR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Grant Park 220 starting lineup at Chicago Street
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.