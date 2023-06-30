RCR Race Preview: Chicago Street Race

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Chicago Street Race... Kyle Busch will be making his 50th career NASCAR Cup Series road course start this weekend on the streets of Chicago. Busch has four victories in 49 previous road course events, winning twice at Sonoma Raceway (2008 and 2015) and twice at Watkins Glen (2008 and 2103). Busch also has two pole positions in road course competition, both at Watkins Glen (2011 and 2017). He has been remarkably consistent in road course events, piling up 27 top-10 finishes (a top-10 finish in 55.10 percent of his starts). Busch has led 421 laps on road courses and has been running at the finish in 46 of 49 starts. Busch scored a ninth-place finish this past weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, his fifth consecutive top-10 and 10th in 17 races this season. Did You Know? Over the last six NASCAR Cup Series races, Busch has climbed up seven positions in the regular season NASCAR driver standings. He enters Chicago in fifth-place, 48 points behind the leader. Pass ‘Em Where Catch ‘Em... Busch made 129 green flag passes during Sunday’s race at Nashville, the most of any driver. Leading the Way... Busch leads all Cup Series drivers with two top-five finishes in both road course races this season. He scored second-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and at Sonoma Raceway. Busch has 84 points in road course events, also a series best. Road Warriors... The No. 8 team at RCR have been red hot on road courses. In the six road course races, the team has two wins, two second-place finishes and has finished no worse than eighth. Busch has finished second in both road racing events since joining the group in 2023. Fun Fact... Since partnering with Richard Childress Racing at the beginning of the 2022 season, 3CHI has gone to victory lane three times, most recently with Kyle Busch at World Wide Technology Raceway. 3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First... 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season and will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: How important is it for NASCAR as a sport to be able to race on the streets of a major city like Chicago? “I feel like the Chicago Street Race is a really cool opportunity. It’s going to be a challenge for sure so it will definitely be an interesting race. I’m curious to kind of see the layout and how it all really works. At the same time, it’s going to be a great venue for the city of Chicago and for NASCAR. They’re really making a big weekend out of it so it should be a good time. It might not be the most fun race that we do, just with the technicality of the racecourse and how narrow it is and street racing with big, heavy stock cars.” Will the Chicago Street Race be the most challenging Cup race that you’ve ever competed in? “I believe the Chicago Street Race will be one of the most challenging races that Cup has ever seen for sure. Yeah, we’re racing cars that were kind of made for road racing, but they’re still 3,600 pounds and big, heavy stock cars and we’re trying to run them on streets and rough streets at that. Really tight, 90-degree corners so everything is going to be super, super close action, tight quarters, bumping and banging and probably hitting some barriers here and there. It’s going to be a heck of a show and a very interesting one at that, especially being the first time with nobody really knowing what to expect.” Qualifying and track position are important at every race, but will that be even more so at the street race? “I do believe that track position and qualifying will be very important. I don’t know about pit selection but you can say that number one pit box is typically the best so you always want to get that or even an opening out. But with road course racing you typically don’t pit as a field, although the street race could have a lot of cautions and could lend itself to being a lot of traffic on pit road. It’s going to be an interesting one for sure.”