Nascar Cup Series From Nashville Is NBC Sports’ Most-Watched Season Opener in Three Years, up 9% vs. 2022

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway – its inaugural race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season — averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 3.230 million viewers, making it NBC Sports’ most-watched season opener in three years and the most-watched sporting event of the weekend.

Won by Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, the Ally 400 (7:00-10:15 p.m. ET) was NBC Sports’ most-watched season opener since Indianapolis (4.375 million) during the 2020 pandemic and its second-best opener since Daytona in 2017 (5.440 million). It outpaced the weather-delayed 2022 Nashville race by 9% (2.973 million) and was up 16% compared to the average race viewership on NBC in 2022 (2.784 million).

Locally, Charlotte led all markets with a 4.80 rating. Following are the Top 10:

RANK MARKET RATING 1 Charlotte 4.80 2 Greensboro 4.56 3 Greenville 4.54 4 Knoxville 4.10 5 Birmingham 3.89 6 Buffalo 3.50 7 Louisville 3.44 8 Nashville 3.24 9 Indianapolis 3.21 10 Raleigh-Durham 3.06

NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage continues this week with the much-anticipated inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. The Cup Series Grant Park 220 race coverage begins Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the Xfinity Series The Loop 121 race airs Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

NBC Sports PR