Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Chicago Street Course

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at the Chicago Street Course in the inaugural The Loop 121.
- Smith is sixth in the NXS points standings with one win, two stage wins, four top fives and six top-10 finishes.
"I feel like I've rarely gone into a race weekend with this many unknowns, so I'll give you what I do know. Kaulig Racing has a great road course program, and the No. 16 Quick Tie Products team has had solid pace on road courses this year. All the testing and simulator work we've gotten at Chicago gives us a baseline of what the street course will be like, but I think it'll be a very different thing once we hit the track for the first time Saturday. Overall, this will be a really cool event, and I hope we can secure a strong finish from it."
- Chandler Smith on Chicago Street Course