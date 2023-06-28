Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Chicago Street Course

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Hemric will make his first NXS start at the Chicago Street Course in the inaugural The Loop 121.

Hemric currently sits 10th in the NXS standings and has earned one top five and seven top-10 finishes during the 2023 season. “This is a super exciting weekend for our sport heading to Chicago. It is always fun to prepare for a brand-new place that no one has ever been to. Growing up, I would go to all these different race tracks all over America having never seen them before. We didn’t have the tools to learn about them until we got on track for the first time. This will be a similar challenge that I’m looking forward to. Hearing that over 80% of the ticket sales here this weekend are from brand new race fans that have never attended a race, is very exciting. We have a great opportunity in front of us, not only as a sport, but also here at Kaulig Racing. Hopefully we can go have a great weekend in our Cirkul Chevrolet and give our guys an opportunity to do something special.” - Daniel Hemric on Chicago Street Course