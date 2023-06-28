Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Grant Park 220 Chicago Street Race

No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin has one win in 47 career road courses in the NASCAR Cup Series. That win came at Watkins Glen International back in 2016. In addition to his victory, Hamlin also has a pair of pole awards on road courses – one at Watkins Glen in 2018 and another three weeks ago at Sonoma Raceway. He claimed his first NASCAR national series victory of any kind in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City in 2006. NASHVILLE RECAP: The No. 11 driver earned his fifth top-five finish of the season with a third-place run in last weekend's race at Nashville Superspeedway. Hamlin started eighth and moved into the five early on. He finished fifth in stage one and won stage two after fending off Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps of the segment.

YAHOO: Hamlin's No. 11 Camry will feature Yahoo as the primary sponsor this weekend in Chicago. Yahoo was previously on the No. 11 Camry for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.

JGR ON ROAD COURSES: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 15 NASCAR Cup Series victories on road courses, including Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Sonoma Raceway three weeks ago. In 214 combined starts on road courses, the organization has posted 61 top-five finishes, 100 top-10s, eight pole awards, and 1,171 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin and Truex on the list of drivers who have won road course races for JGR.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race in Chicago begins Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about racing on the streets of Chicago this weekend…

“Taking our cars to the city of Chicago is going to be interesting, for sure. I hope it’s a success. I know NASCAR has put a lot of effort into it and they’ve done a great job promoting this race. It’s a historic event for our series being the first street course, so I think that ramps up the excitement and intensity for everyone because everyone wants to be the first winner of an event like this.”

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Stats on Road Courses

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 47 1 13 19 2 230 13.7 16.0

Hamlin 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 17 1 5 7 2 336 10.5 13.9

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 631 49 213 328 38 13,690 11.9 13.2

