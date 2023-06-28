Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Chicago Street Race Advance

What do you expect in the first NASCAR street race? “I truthfully have no idea. I think we’ve seen a lot of attrition on the restarts at road course races this year and with the NextGen car, so I’d expect some of that. Maybe there will be some guys that take it easy, but I would guess you’ll have some ruffled feathers at some point and that could lead to excitement.” There are always a lot of critics when changes to the schedule are announced, and adding a street race is a big change for NASCAR. How do you feel about the addition? “I’m excited. I wasn’t really sure how we were going to pull it off, at first, but the more we’ve prepared and the closer it’s gotten, the more excited I am to get there and see what it’s all about. I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of figuring out the new tracks and I’m ready to see what it’s really like when we get there.” You now have a race under your belt with Richard Boswell back atop the pitbox. How are you feeling after Nashville, and what has it been like to reconnect? “I think Nashville went well as far as building back on our relationship. Overall, we are not where we need to be and one change isn’t going to fix that. It’s also going to take time for me and Boswell to get back into a rhythm, but I feel like we’re in a good place. Now, we have to focus on the car and what is going on there that we can try to adjust. It’s clear that SHR is off from where we should be as an organization, but there’s no reason we should be finishing outside of the top-20.” TSC PR