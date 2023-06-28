Operating Engineers Racing: Ryan Preece Chicago Street Race Advance

This weekend, you get to be a part of NASCAR history as the sport heads to downtown Chicago for its first-ever street course. Are you excited about the new challenge and the track itself? “I am excited. Honestly, any time you get to be a part of something new and different, it’s really exciting. We got to do the same thing with North Wilkesboro earlier this season and its return to the schedule. NASCAR is trying new things and they’re making an effort to draw in new fans and change up the schedule and I appreciate that. It’s what we have to do as an industry to keep things evolving. On a street course in the middle of a city like Chicago, it’s awesome. I can’t wait to get there and see what the atmosphere is like because I think it’s going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before. This weekend will be a great event and I think the sport will gain a lot of traction.” How do you prepare to race on a track that you’ve never been on before? “For the most part, all of us drivers are in the same position this weekend. The simulator has been the biggest tool for me and my team. Studying what the track looks like from the seat of your racecar and having things memorized in your head before you get there. You’ve got to have those pretty well set in your brain so, when we first get on track, we can feel things out and get those shift points down. The way I see it, this race is going to be a learning process and all the track time is crucial. It’s fun, though, it’s so different and so new. For me, I’m just studying and talking with my crew chief and my team to make sure our car is in the best shape possible to get out there and be competitive right away. Those first few laps on the course are going to tell us a lot.” What kind of expectations do you and your team have this weekend? “I believe our team can capitalize on moments like this. I embrace new and different and I look forward to it, so I don’t get nervous or worried about it. It’s going to be really challenging but that motivates me. The racetrack is so narrow and it’s going to continually change throughout the weekend. There’s going to be a lot of beating and banging on these cars. You’ve got long straightaways that abruptly turn into 90-degree corners. I think knowing when to press on the brake and knowing when it’s safe to make a move will be important. But, the most important thing will be where you qualify. Starting position is going to be crucial, those who qualify up front will likely stay up front and it’s going to be so hard to pass. We’ve seen how hard it is to pass this season as it is, and now being on a new street course, it’s going to be even harder. There’s also going to be a lot of things taking place on the track around you, so you’ve got to listen to all the spotters and be alert about those things, too.” TSC PR