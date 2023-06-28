Interstate Batteries Racing: Ty Gibbs Chicago Street Race Advance

What are your thoughts about racing in Chicago in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first-ever street race? “Chicago will be interesting. No one has been on the track since they are just building it now and nobody has raced a street circuit in a Cup Series car. Lot of unknowns, for sure. We’ll see what we can do with our Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD. Hopefully we can run well. Just going to have to be patient and learn as much as we can in the small bit of track time that we’ll have.” You have had some time to get used to each track during your rookie season, but how does it change now as you are close to being in the playoffs on points? How will you approach trying to get in the field of 16 nine races from now? “It’s been good. The whole season has been special and I learn each and every week. Just got to get my Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry in a good position and try to limit our mistakes as much as possible and get the most points we can each and every week. First off all, you just need to enjoy it. Not a lot of guys get to do what we get to do each week and you have to remind yourself of the bigger picture. You just take it week after week and keep working. I’m looking forward to Chicago, which will be the next challenge. I’m really looking forward to the next couple of races and we’ll keep working at it and try to work as hard as we can.” Has it been fun to have Interstate Batteries along with you several times this year, including back-to-back weeks at Nashville and Chicago? “It’s really an honor to be able to run an Interstate Batteries car every time we’ve been able to do it. We had a fun weekend in Nashville last weekend. We had Lain (Hancock, President/CEO) with us at the track, and I always enjoy talking with him and their guests. We were able to get a top-10 for them at Bristol Dirt, which was really cool. I thought we had a good shot at another top-10 for them at Nashville last weekend, but that didn’t end up how we had hoped there on the last pit stop and run of the race. Chicago will be interesting, and you never know what’s going to happen, but I would love to get another good run for those guys.” TSC PR