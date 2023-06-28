No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Chicago Advance

What are some challenges teams will face heading to a street course for the first time? “The way the car handles and drives across the crown in the road and the bumps and uneven surfaces are all going to play a role in making this a challenging race for all of us. It’s something we have never had to deal with. We race on tracks that are purposefully built for racecars and they have a continuous grade of banking. We’re going to have to attack the track, and the condition of the car is so much different than we’re used to.” Are you excited to race on the streets of downtown Chicago? “I’m excited, nervous, anxious all of the above. I’m excited to do something we have never done, but there is always anxiousness about the unknown and not knowing what to expect. It’s going to be such a fantastic event for the fans. There is so much to do around the course and it’s going to be a lot of fun for them not only during the race but before and after. As a driver, I’m looking forward to saying that I got to race on the streets of Chicago.” How do you think the racing is going to be compared to other road courses? “I think Chicago is certainly a racetrack where you’re going to have to be very aggressive. The surface is going to be very interesting where they’ve repaved or where they’ve not repaved. What we’ve learned so far in the simulator is that we think it’s pretty low grip and it’s pretty rough with a lot of tight, blind corners. You have to be really aggressive in the braking zones and get in the corners deep but still make the corner. And there’s a huge penalty at Chicago compared to all the true road courses that we go to if you don’t make the corner, so I think you’re not only going to have to be aggressive, but you’re going to have to be conscious of how aggressive you are because the penalty for missing the corner at Chicago is going to be far greater than missing the corner at most road courses. At most road courses, if you overshoot the corner, you run off into the grass or the gravel a little bit. At Chicago, you’re going to crash. You’re going to hit a wall.” TSC PR