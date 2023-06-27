Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chicago Race Advance

Daniel Suárez:

What do you think about the Chicago Street Race?

"I think it is going to be one of the greatest events in NASCAR's 75-year history! Nobody knows how the racing will turn out, but as an event I think it is going to be incredible. We just need to get time on the track and we'll see how the race plays out. I suspect its going to be pretty crazy which the fans usually love."

What do you think of street racing?

"I have a friend who said it best. Instead of the fans coming to the track, at a street race the track comes to the fans. I went to Detroit a few weeks ago and made laps around the street course there. It's no different for a driver. You start thinking where can I get better, where can I make up some lap times, improve my line. Trust me as race car drivers we are going to race as hard here as on any oval."

Are you excited about Shane van Gisbergen joining Trackhouse at Chicago?

"Yes, Shane is a very nice guy and a heck of a race car driver. He was with us in Nashville last weekend. He has a lot to learn, but he is very talented. He is going to spend a lot of time on the simulator this week. He has more experience on street courses than probably the entire starting field of Sunday's race."