RFK Advance | Chicago

Chicago Street Race Event Info:

Track Info: Chicago Street Race, 12-turn, 2.2-mile road course

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Format: 100 laps, 220 miles, Stages: 20-25-55

TV: NBC

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. ET, Practice (USA, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Race (NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps: For the first time in history, NASCAR heads to the streets of a major city as Chicago hosts the NASCAR Cup Series for the Chicago Street Race.

The course features 12 turns and spans 2.2 miles in length, and is settled along some of Chicago’s top tourist attractions.

Given the uniqueness of the event, teams will have a full, 50-minute practice session on Saturday, just prior to their qualifying session. 6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Elk Grove Village 17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal Keselowski on Road Courses

Starts: 39

Wins: --

Top-10s: 11

Poles: 1 Keselowski makes his 40 th Cup start on a road course this weekend, where he has 11 top-10s all-time on road courses.

Thus far on two road courses in 2023, Keselowski has finishes of 35th (COTA – mechanical issue) and 16th (Sonoma). Buescher on Road Courses

Starts: 28

Wins: --

Top-10s: 9

Poles: -- Buescher is arguably one of the top storyline drivers entering the weekend at Chicago as he holds a streak of seven-straight top-10 finishes on road courses.

Dating back to the ROVAL last fall (2022) where he finished sixth, Buescher finished ninth at Watkins Glen last summer, 10 th at the Indy Road Course, sixth at Road America and second at Sonoma. This season, Buescher finished eighth at COTA, and just a few weeks ago ran fourth at Sonoma. His streak of seven-straight is the longest of any active driver in the Cup Series.

Overall, Buescher will make his 29th road course Cup start. He has nine top-10s overall and four finishes inside the top five, with a 14.4 average finish. RFK Historically on Road Courses

Cup Wins: 5 (Mark Martin, 1993-95, Watkins Glen; Mark Martin, 1997, Sonoma; Carl Edwards, 2014, Sonoma) RFK on the Road: As an organization, RFK has made 248 starts on road courses in the Cup Series with five wins, 87 top-10s and 41 finishes inside the top five with a 17.5 average finish.





Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Nashville: Brad Keselowski battled to an 11th-place finish Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway, while Chris Buescher settled for an 18th-place finish in a race that saw just two non-stage cautions.

Points Standings (6: 11th, 17: 12th): Keselowski and Buescher flipped points positions coming out of Nashville, with Keselowski now back in 11th, a point ahead of Buescher in 12th. A gap of 68 points separates Buescher from the next-closest driver without a win.



