Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor SKILLS Ford Mustang Chicago Street Race Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES After finishing 35th at the Nashville Superspeedway, Gilliland looks to bring out his road course skills in preparation for the long-awaited Chicago Street Race. The 100-lap race will stretch 2.2- miles through Chicago’s Grant Park. The course will feature 12 turns, passing Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks such as Maggie Daley Park and the Buckingham Fountain. The 38 team looks to best their 10th-place finish from the first road-course race of the year at the Circuit of the Americas. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY “We are going into this weekend expecting the unexpected. A race like this has never happened in NASCAR before so anything can happen. With no data to look back on, we are going to have to make the most of practice to get a feel of the track so we can qualify up front.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND “This race is going to be crazy. I don’t know what to expect but I can’t wait. I’m super excited to have gener8tor Skills be a part of this weekend, hopefully all of Chicago gets to learn about their program. It all starts with practice. Myself and the 38 team are going to have to gather as much data as possible from practice. It may be the most important practice session of the season.”