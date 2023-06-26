Stewart-Haas Racing: Ally 400 from Nashville

Race Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Ryan Preece (Started 25th, Finished 16th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 17th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 299 of 300 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 21st, Finished 25th / Running, completed 299 of 300 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 18th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 298 of 300 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (6th with 515 points, 61 out of first)

● Ryan Preece (24th with 290 points, 286 out of first)

● Aric Almirola (27th with 272 points, 304 out of first)

● Chase Briscoe (31st with 189 points, 387 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● This was Preece’s fifth straight finish of 17th or better.

● Harvick finished ninth in Stage 2 to earn two bonus points.

● While running fourth with 61 laps to go, Harvick suffered a flat tire and was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop.

Race Notes:

● Ross Chastain won the Ally 400 to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Nashville. His margin over second-place Martin Truex Jr., was .789 of a second.

● Chastain was the 11th different winner in the 17 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 24 laps.

● Twenty-one of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Truex remains the championship leader after Nashville with an 18-point advantage over second-place William Byron.

Sound Bites:

“Today was tough for our team, but that was a great rally at the end. I battled a loose racecar all day long and then I lacked forward drive. Our car really came to life at the end of the race, and the last two adjustments my guys made were spot on. We salvaged a really decent finish for the day we could’ve had, so I’m happy about that. We’ll keep building on it and head to Chicago where who knows what will happen.” – Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 Morton Buildings Ford Mustang

“Tonight was, for sure, a struggle and not at all what we expect as a team. It takes longer than one race for things to improve. It’s no surprise we have a lot of work to do, but I’m confident in every guy on the 14 team and I know we’re going to get it figured out.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the inaugural Grant Park 220 on Sunday, July 2 on the streets of downtown Chicago. The race begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

