Monday, Jun 26

Stewart-Haas Racing: Ally 400 from Nashville

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jun 26 1
Stewart-Haas Racing: Ally 400 from Nashville NK Photography Photo

Race Winner:  Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner:  Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner:  Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

 

SHR Race Finish:            

●  Ryan Preece (Started 25th, Finished 16th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps)

●  Kevin Harvick (Started 17th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 299 of 300 laps)

●  Aric Almirola (Started 21st, Finished 25th  / Running, completed 299 of 300 laps)

●  Chase Briscoe (Started 18th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 298 of 300 laps)  

 

SHR Points:

●  Kevin Harvick (6th with 515 points, 61 out of first)

●  Ryan Preece (24th with 290 points, 286 out of first)

●  Aric Almirola (27th with 272 points, 304 out of first)

●  Chase Briscoe (31st with 189 points, 387 out of first)

 

SHR Notes:        

●  This was Preece’s fifth straight finish of 17th or better.

●  Harvick finished ninth in Stage 2 to earn two bonus points.

●  While running fourth with 61 laps to go, Harvick suffered a flat tire and was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop.

 

Race Notes:       

●  Ross Chastain won the Ally 400 to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Nashville. His margin over second-place Martin Truex Jr., was .789 of a second.

●  Chastain was the 11th different winner in the 17 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

●  There were four caution periods for a total of 24 laps.

●  Twenty-one of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

●  Truex remains the championship leader after Nashville with an 18-point advantage over second-place William Byron.

 

Sound Bites:

 

“Today was tough for our team, but that was a great rally at the end. I battled a loose racecar all day long and then I lacked forward drive. Our car really came to life at the end of the race, and the last two adjustments my guys made were spot on. We salvaged a really decent finish for the day we could’ve had, so I’m happy about that. We’ll keep building on it and head to Chicago where who knows what will happen.Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 Morton Buildings Ford Mustang

 

“Tonight was, for sure, a struggle and not at all what we expect as a team. It takes longer than one race for things to improve. It’s no surprise we have a lot of work to do, but I’m confident in every guy on the 14 team and I know we’re going to get it figured out.” Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang

 

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the inaugural Grant Park 220 on Sunday, July 2 on the streets of downtown Chicago. The race begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. 

 

TSC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Buescher Finishes 18th in Fastenal Ford in Nashville CHEVROLET NCS: Chastain Caps Off Chevrolet’s Weekend Sweep with Nashville Victory »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.