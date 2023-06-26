Buescher Finishes 18th in Fastenal Ford in Nashville

Chris Buescher finished 18th Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway after qualifying the Fastenal Ford 12th.

“We struggled a little bit today, and we chased a few things – a few gremlins – and couldn’t quite get on-top of them,” Buescher said. “So, I guess we’ll definitely learn something from it. We have some work to do. I thought we were in a better place, so I’m a little bummed with our result.”

Buescher rolled off the grid 12th in a race that was interrupted just twice by non-stage end cautions. The first stage of 90 laps ran caution-free, with a green-flag pit cycle occurring halfway through the segment. Buescher hit pit road for the first time at lap 42 from the ninth position and finished the stage 11th.

After firing off 10th for the second stage, Buescher again hit pit road under green at lap 136, just laps before the first caution was displayed. He took the wave around as one of numerous cars to work back on the lead lap, and went on to finish the stage 16th.

From there, Buescher restarted the final stage 13th, and went on to cross the line 18th as the final stage ran caution-free.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Chicago next week for the series’ first-ever race in the streets. Race coverage Sunday is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR