Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Nashville Superspeedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Bailey Zimmerman Religiously Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger qualified 11 th for the Tennessee Lottery 250.

Allmendinger was quiet on the radio during the caution-filled opening stage at Nashville Superspeedway. Allmendinger drove the No. 10 Chevy up to third by lap nine where he would finish stage one. The team opted to make an air pressure adjustment under caution at the stage break to help with the handling of the car in the corner.

Allmendinger restarted stage two in third, on the outside of the second row. On the restart, the leaders, No. 21 and No. 19 made contact with each other, and the No. 19 made contact with Allmendinger as he tried to avoid the spin. Allmendinger pitted multiple times before the restart to make repairs and change tire strategy to get back out on track and make it till the end. Falling as far back as 32 nd while making repairs, Allmendinger moved through the field after the restart on lap 65. Happy with the handling of his race car after repairs, Allmendinger went on to finish stage two in 13 th .

The No. 10 Chevy restarted sixth on lap 97 for stage three after a quick pit stop for four tires and fuel. The caution flag quickly came out on lap 103, and Allmendinger told his team his car had good stability. After restarting fifth, Allmendinger battled inside the top five before taking over third on lap 122, second on lap 140 and first on lap 142. Allmendinger made his green-flag stop from first place on lap 148. As green-flag stops cycled through, the No. 10 Chevy made its was up to second on lap 161 with the leader (No. 48) still needing to pit. Allmendinger caught the No. 48 and took over the lead on lap 176. A late-race caution flag with five to go resulted in NASCAR overtime. Allmendinger took the lead on the restart before an additional caution came out for the No. 16 car spinning. On overtime attempt number two, Allmendinger took the lead and went on to win the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. "This is all thanks to all the men and women at Kaulig Racing. We’ve got Bailey Zimmerman on the car; he flew in from Chicago this morning, so it's awesome to have him here and win a race for him. Our car was really good, we got caught up in that wreck on that one restart. I thought our chance to win was over, but the guys did such a great job of fixing it. I’m just so proud of it. This is one of those iconic trophies you want to win, what a cool way to do it. I love winning on ovals because I know a lot of people doubt me on ovals. Life is good.” - AJ Allmendinger