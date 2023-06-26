Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Nashville Superspeedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley qualified third for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, his best-ever qualifying effort in a points race.
- After dropping back a few spots at the start of the race, Haley settled into the seventh position by lap 14 of the race, battling back-and-forth with the No. 9 car for the sixth position. Haley reported feeling "edgy" on the right rear, prompting the crew to make an air pressure adjustment during its first green-flag stop of the day on lap 43. After the green-flag stops cycled through, Haley settled into 16th place where he finished the opening stage.
- During the stage break, Haley made his second pit stop of the day, as the team decided to make an additional air pressure adjustment that would hopefully help the No. 31 Chevrolet take off better.
- Haley started the second stage in 22nd but quickly fell back to 25th by lap 105, as he battled tight-handling No. 31 Chevy. Crew chief, Trent Owens, called Haley in to pit on lap 132 under green. A caution came out six laps later, trapping Haley a lap down before before the pit cycle was complete. Haley was able to take the wave around under caution, putting him back on the lead lap. Haley radioed that the handling of the No. 31 Chevy felt better following the adjustments on lap 132. The field restarted on lap 147 but was immediately put back under caution for a wreck on the restart. Haley pitted under caution for an adjustment to further loosen up the car, as the car seemed to continue trending tighter throughout the evening. The field restarted on lap 153 and continued to go green for the remainder of the stage. Haley went on to finish 23rd.
- Although Haley's No. 31 Chevy continued handling tighter throughout the final stage, he was able to consistently race in 23rd place. On lap 230, Haley radioed that he began to trend on the freer side. He made another green-flag pit stop on lap 233 before settling into 23rd place where he would finish the race.
"I feel very positive about this weekend overall. We weren’t great in practice, but everyone worked so hard to get the car where we needed it for qualifying. I feel like qualifying is crucial with track position, because passing is so difficult at this top level of motorsports. I feel like we’ve really gotten our program into a spot where I feel better driving the car. The car reacts to what I’m doing.
We started off pretty strong in the race, but we just kept getting tighter and tighter with the way the track was trending into nighttime."
- Justin Haley