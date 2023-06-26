With weather potentially threatening the event NASCAR would make the decision to move up the Ally 400 early in the evening to ensure the race would get in on time.

Ross Chastain who would start from the pole over Tyler Reddick would lead all the laps in a back-and-forth battle as Reddick attempted to get to the bumper of Chastin on several occasions but was unable to make the pass.

As the battle for the lead continued to rage on Kyle Busch would pull his No. 8 machine to pit road with a tire down on his car barely 20 laps into the event for the team to change tires putting Busch a lap down during the unscheduled pit stops. Following the stop the team would verify the rear tire taken off the car had gone nearly flat.

Following pit stops and as laps would continue to click away Chastain would continue to lead until 30 to go in the first stage when Reddick would take the lead away after hounding Chastain for the previous 59 laps trying to find a way around the No. 1 machine.

Reddick would get help from a slower car of Noah Gragson who Chastain was working on to pit a lap down allowing Reddick to close and finally make the pass as the first new leader of the race. ‘

Chastain would mount a short challenge back for the lead but fall back while working traffic allowing Reddick to get away.

By the time stage one would come to a finish, Tyler Reddick who started the race in the second spot would take home the stage win over Chastain, Byron, Truex and Hamlin.

Kyle Busch, who had issues earlier in the night when a tire went down bringing him to pit road, would use that stop to run to the end of stage one by first getting his lap back and then salvaging the stage with a top-10 finish by finishing in the seventh spot.

William Byron would take the lead off pit road under the stage caution pit stops just barely over Chastain. However, when the green flag went back in the air to start the second stage Byron would get split by Chastain and Truex for the lead.

The trio of drivers would race three-wide for multiple laps with Chastain first taking the lead at the line while Truex would bail for a moment before gathering it back up and going way deep onto the apron to finally make the pass and clear for the lead.

Byron would end up in the second spot with Chastain just behind after the fight for the lead would die down finally.

The second caution of the day would come when Tyler Reddick who had just pitted and barely made a lap when the wheel would come off the right rear of the car sending the No. 45 spinning at the entrance to pit road.

On the restart Byron would get into the back of Keselowski on the restart getting him loose, splitting and stacking up the field. Behind the spin Kyle Busch would get into Blaney, sending the No. 12 spinning hard into the inside wall ending Blaney night while bringing out the third caution of the night.

Following the back-to-back caution in the stage the remaining laps would calm down except for a couple lap battle between Truex and Hamlin who would trade the lead several times before Hamlin would clear and set the pace through the remaining laps to take home the stage win over Truex, Chastain, Byron and Bell.

The final stage would start much like the second stage would end with Hamlin and Truex fighting for the lead before Hamlin would once again take back the lead with 143 to go.

Chastain would begin to mount a charge on the lead by taking over the second place by getting around Truex but then within laps cut the lead down with mere tenths of a second before taking back the lead from Hamlin with 70 to go and pit stops coming up.

With 33 to go the final car of Bowman would make his way to pit road setting up the run to the checkered flag with Ross Chastain taking the lead back over with Truex in tow while continuing to work lapped traffic.

Laps would continue to click off with Truex trying to catch Chastain for the lead, however, within 20 to go Truex would radio to his crew his tires were gone. Chastain would begin opening the gap back to Truex and never look back from there.

In the end Ross Chastain would go from the pole to winning the Ally 400 to lock himself into the playoffs with his first win of the season over Truex, Hamlin, Elliott and Larson.

"Everybody at Trackhouse Justin Marks puts in place, Phil Surgen, on the 1 and 99. To win in Nashville is absolutely incredible. The WISE program, everybody at GM, Chevrolet. I train with so many of my competitors, but it makes us better. Up against the best out there. For Worldwide Express Racing to sweep the weekend, get the pole, we won everything we could have with WWEX Racing." Said Chastain

"This is why every little kid out there anywhere in the world, when you get criticized, and you're going to if you're competitive, they will try to tear you down. You will start believing you can't do it." Continued Chastain

The NASCAR Cup Series will move on to Chicago for the first time on a street course next Sunday, July 2nd at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.