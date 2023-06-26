Transcripts: Denny Hamilin Pit Road - Nashville Superspeedway

- It sure looked like you could be the one in Victory Lane today. Where did the car go at the end?
DENNY HAMLIN: The field is so close, everyone is running the same time. It's real hard to get track position.
I think we really had a third-place car. The entire race I thought the 19 was better. The 1 obviously came on strong there at the end. It's all we had with our FedEx Toyota.
This is not the (indiscernible) day, it was a day with no mistakes. We gave ourselves a chance. Didn't have quite a fast enough car to go and contend.
- You were racing your teammate Martin Truex pretty well. How would you describe that racing? Here at Nashville we've come to expect that.
DENNY HAMLIN: Yeah, I mean, the side by side is really just because both guys know whoever gets out front is going to set the pace.
- You can't give it up?
DENNY HAMLIN: No, you can't. With everything being the same on the car, the track position means more than anything. You got to battle. We saw some great three-wide racing early on on the restarts.
Yeah, just wish I had a little more speed. That's what we needed.
- Nine more races. You're in with the Kansas win. What do you need out of your weeks coming to that?
DENNY HAMLIN: Really weeks like this where nothing crazy goes on, we optimize our day.
We're usually going to find ourselves with a shot to win most weeks, as long as we don't make any mistakes and keep our track position. That's what we did today.
NASCAR PR