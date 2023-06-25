Sunday, Jun 25

Burton Qualifies 31st at Nashville

Burton Qualifies 31st at Nashville WBR Photo

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 31st in Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 156.922 miles per hour during time trials on Saturday afternoon.

In practice on Friday evening, he ran a best lap at 159.308 mph, which put him 27th on the speed chart. His best lap came on the 27th of the 29 laps he ran in the session.

Sunday’s 300-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 6 p.m. (7 p.m. Eastern) with Stage breaks at Laps 90 and 185.

This weekend, TV coverage switches from FOX to NBC.

WBR PR

