Saturday, Jun 24

Chastain/Trackhouse Racing Win First Pole Award

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Jun 24 7
Chastain/Trackhouse Racing Win First Pole Award Trackhouse Racing Photo

Trackhouse Racing reached another milestone today when Ross Chastain earned the Busch Light Pole Award at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in qualifying for Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race on the 1.33-mile oval. 

It was the two-car Chevrolet organization's first pole award and first of Chastain’s career. The team's corporate offices are based in Nashville.

“This is a significant accomplishment for every man and woman as well as every corporate partner at Trackhouse Racing,” said Chastain whose No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet will lead the field to the green flag Sunday.

“We have been to victory lane, but we’ve never been part of the Busch Light pole ceremony and that was one of our goals this season. We get to start first tomorrow and let’s hope we get to celebrate in victory lane after the race.”

The Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse team has three victories since its formation in 2021 as a single car team with Suárez. It added Chastain and the No. 1 team in 2022.

Chastain scored victories at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas in March 2022 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2022. Suárez became the first Mexican (Monterrey) driver to a Cup Series race when he won at Sonoma (Raceway) in June 2022. 

Suárez, who led the first group of qualifying will start 10th despite spinning and hitting the wall in the final round. NBC will broadcast Sunday's race at 7 p.m. 

Trackhouse Racing Pr

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ford Performance - NCS Nashville Qualifying Quotes
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.