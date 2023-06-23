RCR Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

|
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Nashville Superspeedway... Austin Hill has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, competing in both events since NASCAR's return to the Lebanon, Tennessee track in 2021. The Winston, Georgia native earned a top-10 result (eighth and ninth-place respectively) in both events. In addition, Hill has participated in one NASCAR Truck Series race, posting a ninth-place finish.
Did You Know? In three career starts at the 1.333-mile concrete oval, Hill has never finished outside of the top-10.
Twenty to Go... After completing the opening 14 races of the Xfinity Series campaign, Hill has secured three wins (Daytona International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway), seven top-five and 11 top-10 results. The 29-year-old driver, who is in his sophomore season at RCR, has also captured two pole awards and led a total of 232 laps. Hill's top-five stat is four shy of his 2022 season total, while his average starting and finishing positions have also both improved from last year.
Holding Second... Hill currently holds the second position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings, closing the gap to four points behind leader John Hunter Nemechek. Season to date, Hill has earned a total of three stage wins and captured the most playoff points of any contender.
Greatest Shifts... Bennett is proud to feature All-American country music artist and truck driver, Tony Justice, on the decklid of Hill's Camaro this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Launching a new album titled "Greatest Shifts," Justice has recently released six new songs along with 15 of his most popular titles to make this album a favorite among the trucking community. Bennett sponsors Justice in effort to recruit truck drivers and recognize the trucking lifestyle. This is #BennettCountry.
Meet Hill... On Saturday, June 24 at 12:15 p.m. CT, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the Bennett Family of Companies display in the Midway at Nashville Superspeedway. Stop by to meet Hill before the driver of the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet takes the green flag in Music City.
About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:
What are your expectations for this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway?
"We qualified fourth last year and I didn't feel like I had a good lap going, so that was a positive when looking back. Our race last year wasn't memorable until I watched it again in preparation for this weekend's race. NASCAR put resin down on the track last year, which I thought helped the overall racing, but I've been told they are putting resin back down from the top to bottom. It's very easy to be too free on entry at Nashville, which is what I fought during the race last season, and it seemed like a lot of other guys were fighting that as well. You have to be careful to not overdrive the entry. It's better to lift early and hit whatever mark you trying to - whether it's the bottom or middle - and get back to the throttle."
Does a concrete surface race differently than the traditional asphalt surface?
"The biggest difference is how the rubber lays down. Once the rubber lays down over a run, the surface starts to turn darker and somewhat looks like asphalt. When a caution comes out, we pick up all the pieces so it's important to clean your tires before the restart. No matter if you are on old or new tires, but especially when you are on old tires, it feels like you are on a brand new track until the rubber gets laid down again. As we get later into the race, we will pick the rubber back up under caution, but it seems to lay back down quicker. Staying ahead of the rubber buildup and anticipating the changes in the track will be keys during the race."