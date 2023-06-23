Friday, Jun 23

RCR Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Friday, Jun 23 10
RCR Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway... Nashville Superspeedway opened for business in 2001 and hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series event in 2021. Austin Dillon led RCR in the inaugural Cup Series event with a respectable 12th-place finish. Dillon also owns a victory in the NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville in 2011. He won the pole, leading 56 of 150 laps with an average running position of 2.207.  

 

Did You Know? RCR entries have completed all 1,200 possible laps (1,599.60 miles) in two previous Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway.

 

Racing in Music City... NASCAR has a rich tradition in Nashville with the Cup Series competing at Fairgrounds Speedway dating back to 1958. Car owner Richard Childress made 20 starts at the .596-mile oval as a driver from 1971-1981. He had six starts there as an owner with drivers Ricky Rudd and Dale Earnhardt from 1982-1984. The duo combined to score three top-five finishes led by Earnhardt’s third-place effort in July 1984.

  

RCR In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway... Richard Childress Racing has 40 starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Nashville Superspeedway. The organization has three wins at the 1.33-mile track with three different drivers: Kevin Harvick (2001), Clint Bowyer (2005) and Scott Wimmer (2008). RCR owns two 1-2 finishes at Nashville: Harvick and Bowyer in 2006 and Wimmer and Bowyer in 2008. The Welcome, N.C., based organization has 16 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes entering Saturday’s race.   

 

Catch the Action on Saturday... The Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on Saturday, June 24 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA and the NBC Sports App plus broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

 

Follow Sunday’s Action at Nashville... The Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on Sunday, June 25 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App plus broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram  
 

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Nashville Superspeedway... Austin Dillon raced in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, starting 28th and finishing 12th. In 2022, he finished 14th after starting 20th. Dillon has completed all 600 laps run in the Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway. He also made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Kevin Harvick, Inc. at the track in 2011, earning a third-place finish among two top-10 finishes. Dillon earned one win and one pole award in four NASCAR Truck Series starts at Nashville.

 

Welcome, Huk... Huk is the fastest-growing performance clothing brand with an authentic passion for its products. Based in Charleston, S.C., at the confluence of three major rivers and a stone’s throw from the Atlantic Ocean, Huk’s product developers enjoy a dizzying array of waterside opportunities that help shape and mold its purpose-built fishing gear. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of the waterside lifestyle, offering functional products with wide reaching appeal that resonates with RCR’s fan base. Austin Dillon enjoys wearing Huk clothing during his everyday life. Some of his favorite products include the Icon X Polo, Waypoint Pant and Vented Pursuit Hoodie. For more information, visit www.hukgear.com.

 

Meet Dillon... Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance on behalf of BetMGM at the Almost Friday Sporting Club in Nashville for a Q&A session on Saturday, June 24 at 3:30 p.m. CT. Dillon is also scheduled to greet race fans at the RCR Merchandise Trailer in the Fan Midway at Nashville Superspeedway at 2:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 25. Come meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and get new RCR gear.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Do you expect the track to change a lot during the weekend?

"I think the track is going to change quite a bit. It changed in the past when the PJ1 track spray was applied. As the track rubbers up, you can move up or down as needed. Since Nashville Superspeedway is a concrete track, you want to race on a clean track. Once it rubbers up, you can make up time by racing in a lane without rubber build-up."

 

When you think of Nashville Superspeedway, what are some of the memories and experiences that come to mind for you?

"It's always fun to race at Nashville Superspeedway, and it's even more special to race under the lights. I love the atmosphere that the Nashville race fans bring to the race weekend. I was fortunate to get a win there in the NASCAR Truck Series, and I would love to get to Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series. Nashville Superspeedway has one of the coolest trophies on the circuit, and I hope we can bring it back to North Carolina."

 

What are your expectations for Nashville Superspeedway this weekend?

“My expectations are to qualify in the top 10, have a great run, and try to win the race in the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet. We will have to be aggressive with pit strategy when we can, and hopefully we are taking home one of those guitars.”
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Nashville Superspeedway... Kyle Busch will make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. Busch has completed all 600 possible laps in two previous races at the 1.333-mile facility and has led 64 total laps in those events. His best qualifying effort at Nashville Superspeedway is second in the inaugural Cup Series race in 2021. Busch has made 11 starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Nashville Superspeedway, owning two dominating victories (2009 and 2021). In 2009, Busch won from the pole, leading 173 of 225 laps. He scored his second Nashville Superspeedway victory in 2021 after leading 122 of 189 laps, marking his 100th Xfinity Series victory. 

 

A Stellar Season... Busch claimed a second-place finish in the most recent Cup Series race June 11 at Sonoma Raceway, earning his fifth top-five finish of the season. The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet has nine top-10 finishes in 16 starts entering Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. Busch also won Stage 2 at Sonoma, his second segment win of the season.  

 

Did You Know? In the last five Cup Series races, Busch has climbed up six positions in the regular season drivers championship point standings, gaining 67 points on the leader. He currently holds the sixth position in the standings, 29 points out of the lead.

 

Strong Streak... Since their victory at Road America in 2022, the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing has racked up six Cup Series wins and four pole positions. Crew chief Randall Burnett is the winningest crew chief in the Cup Series during the last 35 races. The group also has won twice from the pole with two different drivers (Busch and Tyler Reddick) on two different tracks: WWT Raceway (oval) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course). 

 

Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty Presented by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen... Cheddar’s is also the presenting sponsor of Season 3 of Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty. Season 3 will kick-off with a sit-down conversation between racing legends Petty and Kyle Busch as they take a ride in Busch’s 1969 Chevrolet Camaro to eat at Cheddar’s. The two discuss family, racing and Busch’s decision to move to a new team for the 2023 season. Tune in on Thursday, June 29, at 10 p.m. ET on the Circle Network for the premiere of Season 3 featuring this exciting conversation between two NASCAR legends. Then tune in every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET to see the incredible guests who will be participating in the third season.

  

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen... Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on FacebookTwitter , and Instagram.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What are the main things that you’ve learned about Nashville Superspeedway in two previous races? What are the main things you need from your car?

“The big thing about Nashville Superspeedway is its different characteristics from other mile-and-a halves or mile-and-a thirds that we race on, which are primarily asphalt. Nashville is all concrete so that surface is definitely different than the rest and what transpires throughout a run with the tire wear and things like that is definitely interesting. The biggest things that you need to be fast at Nashville are good brakes, good stopping power, being able to get to the bottom of the track, turn the center of the corner, throttle up and exit out of the corner without being too tight or too loose. Being able to have a good car that can roll the bottom has been really good for me at Nashville over the years. A lot also depends on if they put resin down or spray the track with any traction compound, because that also changes whether you let the car move up the racetrack any or not.”

 

Can you tell a significant difference between the concrete surface at Nashville Superspeedway versus other tracks like Dover Motor Speedway or Bristol Motor Speedway?

“I don’t know that I can necessarily pick out the differences between the concretes at those tracks. I would say that they’re probably the most similar versus talking about worn-out Auto Club Speedway asphalt track versus a brand-new Atlanta Motor Speedway. Those are vastly different than each other, but with concrete I don’t think you can really tell much difference.”
 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Nashville Superspeedway... Sheldon Creed has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Nashville Superspeedway, coming last season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro. After posting the fastest lap in practice, the Alpine, California native was collected in a multi-car accident on lap 124 that forced the Richard Childress Racing driver to retire from the race early. Creed also has competed in one NASCAR Truck Series race at the 1.333-mile concrete oval, earning a 14th-place finish in 2021.

 

Stats Check... Through the opening 14 races of the Xfinity Series campaign, Creed has posted two top-five (Phoenix Raceway - third; Talladega Superspeedway - second) and six top-10 results. The 25-year-old driver, who is in his sophomore season at RCR, captured his first career Xfinity Series pole at Portland International Raceway and has led a total of 135 laps (20 shy of his entire 2022 total). Creed's average starting and finishing positions have also both improved from last season.

 

Season Standings... Creed currently holds the seventh position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings, 11 points behind fifth-place Josh Berry.

 

Did You Know? Creed has qualified inside the top-10 for 12 of the 14 races so far this season. In the last 11 races, dating back to March at Phoenix Raceway, the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet has not started worse than seventh.

 

Meet Creed... On Saturday, June 24 at 9:45 a.m. CT, Creed is scheduled to answer fan questions and sign autographs at the Fan Zone Stage in the Midway at Nashville Superspeedway. Stop by to hear Creed's thoughts before he takes to the Tennessee speedway for qualifying.

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

What are your expectations for this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway?

"Our Whelen Engineering Chevrolet was fast last year at Nashville Superspeedway, so now with another year under our belt and some notes to work off of, I'm looking forward to getting back behind the wheel there. The racing at Nashville has been fun the last couple of years and you can always tell how excited fans are for the race. The off week was a good reset for our team, but now it's time to make a push for the playoffs and make sure our No. 2 Richard Childress Racing group has a shot at the championship."

 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Nashville Superspeedway... Austin Hill has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, competing in both events since NASCAR's return to the Lebanon, Tennessee track in 2021. The Winston, Georgia native earned a top-10 result (eighth and ninth-place respectively) in both events. In addition, Hill has participated in one NASCAR Truck Series race, posting a ninth-place finish.

 

Did You Know? In three career starts at the 1.333-mile concrete oval, Hill has never finished outside of the top-10.

 

Twenty to Go... After completing the opening 14 races of the Xfinity Series campaign, Hill has secured three wins (Daytona International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway), seven top-five and 11 top-10 results. The 29-year-old driver, who is in his sophomore season at RCR, has also captured two pole awards and led a total of 232 laps. Hill's top-five stat is four shy of his 2022 season total, while his average starting and finishing positions have also both improved from last year.

 

Holding Second... Hill currently holds the second position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings, closing the gap to four points behind leader John Hunter Nemechek. Season to date, Hill has earned a total of three stage wins and captured the most playoff points of any contender.

 

Greatest Shifts... Bennett is proud to feature All-American country music artist and truck driver, Tony Justice, on the decklid of Hill's Camaro this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Launching a new album titled "Greatest Shifts," Justice has recently released six new songs along with 15 of his most popular titles to make this album a favorite among the trucking community. Bennett sponsors Justice in effort to recruit truck drivers and recognize the trucking lifestyle. This is #BennettCountry.

 

Meet Hill... On Saturday, June 24 at 12:15 p.m. CT, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the Bennett Family of Companies display in the Midway at Nashville Superspeedway. Stop by to meet Hill before the driver of the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet takes the green flag in Music City.

 

About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What are your expectations for this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway?

"We qualified fourth last year and I didn't feel like I had a good lap going, so that was a positive when looking back. Our race last year wasn't memorable until I watched it again in preparation for this weekend's race. NASCAR put resin down on the track last year, which I thought helped the overall racing, but I've been told they are putting resin back down from the top to bottom. It's very easy to be too free on entry at Nashville, which is what I fought during the race last season, and it seemed like a lot of other guys were fighting that as well. You have to be careful to not overdrive the entry. It's better to lift early and hit whatever mark you trying to - whether it's the bottom or middle - and get back to the throttle."

 

Does a concrete surface race differently than the traditional asphalt surface?

"The biggest difference is how the rubber lays down. Once the rubber lays down over a run, the surface starts to turn darker and somewhat looks like asphalt. When a caution comes out, we pick up all the pieces so it's important to clean your tires before the restart. No matter if you are on old or new tires, but especially when you are on old tires, it feels like you are on a brand new track until the rubber gets laid down again. As we get later into the race, we will pick the rubber back up under caution, but it seems to lay back down quicker. Staying ahead of the rubber buildup and anticipating the changes in the track will be keys during the race."

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Nashville Superspeedway Draiver® Signs Primary Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ and Erik Jones for NASCAR’s Inaugural Chicago Street Race »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.