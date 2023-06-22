21 Team Back on Track at Nashville

After a rare off week, the drivers and teams on NASCAR’s Cup Series will be back at work this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, the 1.3-mile concrete oval located in the Nashville suburb of Gladeville.



Brian Wilson, crew chief of the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang driven by Harrison Burton, said he and the crew are refreshed and ready to get back on the job.



“Everyone on the Wood Brothers team enjoyed the off weekend last week,” Wilson said. “The guys all spent time with their families. A lot of the group went fishing at different places, and I think there was a little competition over who caught the biggest fish.



“We can’t get away from competing I guess!”



But now it’s time to return their focus to the DEX Imaging Mustang.



“After recharging, the No. 21 DEX crew is excited to get to Nashville,” Wilson said. “The last three intermediate races at Kansas, Darlington and Charlotte give us reason for optimism. During each of those races we’ve shown improved speed and had a great result in Darlington.”



This weekend’s race schedule is a little different as is the tire compound that will be used.



“The schedule in Nashville features an extended practice session,” Wilson said. “Goodyear will bring a different tire than last year, and we have three sets to use during the open practice. We’ll use this opportunity to build on our recent competitiveness.”



Wilson said the right-side tire is the same that has been run at all the intermediate-length tracks this year, while the left-side tire has been run at Kansas, Las Vegas and Fontana.



“I believe we have a strong notebook on the cambers, toes and pressures that this tire combination performs well at,” he said.



Practice for the Ally 400 is set to start at 5:30 p.m. (6:30 Eastern Time) on Friday and run until 6:20 (7:20 Eastern).



Qualifying will begin on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. (1:05 Eastern), and Sunday’s 300-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. Eastern) with Stage breaks at Laps 90 and 185.



This weekend, TV coverage switches from FOX to NBC.

WBR PR