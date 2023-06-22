Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Nashville Advance

Nashville has been a difficult track for you. What have you learned that can help you turn that around? “I think the first year was tough, not really knowing the Cup car or the track. A lot of teams struggled and we were definitely one of them. Then last year, that was just a mistake on my part. I was going into turn two a little too fast with Ross (Chastain) coming up behind me and lost the back of the car. We had a wrecked car, rain delays, a new car with the NextGen. We’ve never really gone into Nashville with any kind of playbook, so maybe this will be a chance to flip things around and better what we’ve done in the past.” Halfway through what has been a challenging third season in the Cup Series, you’re coming back from the midseason break in the schedule with a new crew chief. What does that do for the team in terms of a reset? “Coming back from the off weekend is always a reset and a good chance for us to finish out the season with a fresh strategy. I’m excited to reunite with (Richard) Boswell. I’ve always enjoyed working with him and we have a good relationship that we worked on for many years in the Xfinity Series. He’s done a lot for me in my career and we had a lot of success together in the Xfinity Series, so I feel confident that he’ll know how to push me to be a better driver while he’s trying to figure out this side of things.” What kind of impact will Boswell’s transition to the Cup Series have on the team? “It’s going to take him some time to learn the NextGen, but I don’t think it will have much impact. We have a whole organization that has been working on this car and we all know the little quirks, so he’ll have lots of guidance and help as he navigates it. I think he’s going to be just fine, and the change will be a chance for some new perspective from an outsider.” TSC PR