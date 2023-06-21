FedEx Racing Express Facts – Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Ally 400

Date/Time: Sunday, June 25 / 7 p.m. ET

Distance: 300 laps / 399 miles

Track Length: 1.333 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2023 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedex.com/en-us/racing/press-kit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Nashville Notes: Last season, Denny Hamlin won the pole and led a race-high 114 laps on the way to a sixth-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway. The year prior, the No. 11 driver started 13th and finished 21st in the inaugural Cup Series race at the 1.333-mile tri-oval.

So Far This Season: Through 16 races this season, Hamlin owns one win (Kansas), four top-five finishes, six top-10s, two pole awards, and 255 laps led. The Chesterfield, Virginia native currently ranks eighth in the overall points standings.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Races: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 1

Top-5: 0

Top-10: 1

Laps Led: 114

Avg. Start: 7.0

Avg. Finish: 13.5

Hamlin Conversation – Nashville

What do you expect going to Nashville this weekend?

“Nashville is a fun racetrack and a great market for us to go to. The track is a lot different than anywhere else we race at being that size and a concrete surface. I felt like the Next Gen car raced really well there last year. We were able to have a long back-and-forth battle for the lead, and it seemed like there were multiple grooves, so I feel like this week should be no different. I’m looking forward to going there and hopefully we can put ourselves in contention at the end of the race.”

FedEx Ground Along for the Ride at Nashville Superspeedway : For this weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, Hamlin’s FedEx Ground Toyota Camry TRD will feature TEAM on the b-post to recognize the hard work of team members who continue to deliver quality service to customers.

JGR PR