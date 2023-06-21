Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Nashville Superspeedway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at Nashville Superspeedway in The Tennessee Lottery 250.
- Smith has made two starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and led 48 laps at Nashville Superspeedway.
- Smith currently sits sixth in the NXS standings and has earned one win, four top fives and six top-10 finishes.
"Nashville is always a fun track to race at, because it doesn't run like any other place we go to. It's not a mile-and-a-half, it's smaller, but there's obviously some similarities between it and those tracks. It's fully concrete like Dover, so grip levels and tire wear are different than what we usually deal with. It all makes for a fun challenge, and I'm curious to see how the Xfinity car will handle there compared to the trucks."
- Chandler Smith on Nashville Superspeedway