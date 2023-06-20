RFK Advance | Nashville

Nashville Event Info:

Track Info: Nashville Superspeedway, 1.333-mile concrete oval

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

Format: 300 laps, 399 miles, Stages: 90-95-115

TV: NBC

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 6:30 p.m. ET, Practice (USA, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 7 p.m. ET, Race (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the third time as the second half of the 2023 season kicks off on NBC.

Despite only a handful of Cup races at the track thus far, Jack Roush has six wins there with a dominant stretch in the Xfinity Series from 2001-11. 6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Solomon Plumbing 17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal Keselowski at Nashville

Starts: 2

Wins: --

Top-10s: --

Poles: -- Keselowski makes his third start at Nashville this weekend. He finished 29 th last season, and 23 rd in the Cup Series’ debut there in 2021.

He has 12 additional starts otherwise at the 1.333-mile track and is a former winner in the Xfinity Series. He went to victory lane twice in Nashville – once in 2008 and again in 2010 – with seven overall top-10 finishes and an average result of 10.9.

Outside of the pair of wins, Keselowski also has finishes of fourth (2008), third (2009), second (2009), fifth (2010) and third (2011). Buescher at Nashville

Starts: 2

Wins: --

Top-10s: --

Poles: -- Buescher makes his third start at Nashville this weekend. He finished 30th last season, and was collected in an early crash in 2021. RFK Historically at Nashville

Cup Wins: -- Roush Responsible for Marquee Wins at Nashville: NASCAR’s initial tenure at Nashville lasted around a decade, and Jack Roush not only opened but closed out the run the Xfinity Series had there with victories. In the very first NXS race back in 2001, Greg Biffle led 133 of the 225 laps to capture one of his five series wins that season. Carl Edwards, responsible for five NXS wins at Nashville Superspeedway, won the very last NASCAR Xfinity race there, leading 124 of the 225 laps in July of 2011.

Cousin Carl Dominates in Music City: Edwards dominated in his 13 starts at Nashville, finishing top-10 in all but once race, and top five in all but two. He averaged a finish of 3.5 with five overall wins, including three-straight from 2006-07, and the final two in 2011. Driving the No. 60 entry in all 13 events, Edwards led a combined 247 laps in the first three wins, then went on to lead a combined 272 laps in the 2011 races, which stands as the last time NASCAR visited the facility.

Tale of the Tape: Overall at Nashville SS, 15 different drivers have driven for Jack Roush at the 1.33-mile track. RFK has 28 top-10s in 50 starts, 17 of which were inside the top five. RFK Nashville Wins

2001 Biffle 2006 Edwards 2007 Edwards 2011 Edwards 2011 Edwards

2007 Edwards

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Sonoma: Chris Buescher recorded his second-straight top-5 at Sonoma in the last race with a fourth-place finish. Keselowski finished 16th.

Points Standings (17: 11th, 6: 12th): Buescher and Keselowski sit just six points apart from each other as the second half of the season begins this weekend. Buescher is within 14 points of ninth, while Keselowski has a 24-point cushion to 14th.

RFK PR