Garth Brooks, The BIG 615 and TuneIn Partner with 23XI and Reddick in Nashville

23XI Racing announced today that The BIG 615, a newly launched station on TuneIn, the world’s leading live audio service, will serve as the co-primary sponsor alongside current 23XI partner MoneyLion on Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

TuneIn and Garth Brooks recently announced the launch of the SEVENS Radio Network, exclusively on TuneIn. The stations featured on the network are conceived and directed by Brooks, one of the world’s best-selling music artists. The first station to launch is The BIG 615. As the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the home of country music for the third year, Nashville provides the ideal place for The BIG 615 to be highlighted on the No. 45 car, with 615 being the area code for Music City.

"It's easy to see why NASCAR is such a fan-driven sport,” said Garth Brooks. “Hell, we just have our logo on the car and I feel like I'm driving the car myself! This is exciting!”

“What a cool opportunity and great place for the 23XI team to partner with Garth Brooks, TuneIn, and MoneyLion,” said Reddick. “Racing back in Nashville has been great for our sport and fans, and I can’t think of a more iconic artist to feature on the No. 45 car. It’s a real honor for me and I hope we can put on a good show for Garth and all the fans.”

MoneyLion, a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, will also be featured on Reddick’s car in Nashville. Since partnering with 23XI last year, MoneyLion has given race fans access to industry-leading products, guidance and offers that enable them to take control of their money. For this race, MoneyLion rewarded one lucky fan and a guest with the ultimate Nashville race weekend including flights, hotels, VIP Access and more. Additionally, in partnership with TuneIn, many more fans won free subscriptions to TuneIn Premium.

“The connection between NASCAR and country music is a natural one, and we’re thrilled to partner with Garth and TuneIn to help highlight the launch of the BIG 615,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Our team is always looking for ways to be unique while also helping brands reach new audiences, and this partnership is sure to drive awareness of TuneIn and the new channel to the millions of NASCAR fans.”

23XI PR