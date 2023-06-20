Ford Performance - Nashville Superspeedway Advance

Harrison Burton: “I like Nashville. It’s a cool city and the fans are always excited. It’s been a fun racetrack for us with lots of lane choices. I remember Briscoe and us raced side-by-side for 30 laps in one stint last year and it was really frustrating back then, but looking back on it that’s normally the sign of a good track where you can race side-by-side and battle each other and have some fun. I feel like those kinds of races, where you can fan out, put on good shows for the Next Gen car and I expect that to be the same this coming week.”