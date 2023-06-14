Carvana Unveils Jimmie Johnson's Chicago Street Race Paint Scheme

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today revealed a new paint scheme for racing legend Jimmie Johnson’s iconic No. 84 Chevrolet in partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Helmed by the seven-time NASCAR champion, and sporting a fresh take on Carvana’s signature blue palette just in time for summer, the No. 84 Chevrolet will make its holiday weekend debut on July 2, 2023 in Grant Park, ahead of one of the biggest racing events of the year.

“A brand new paint scheme in time for Chicago’s hottest event of the summer is very fitting," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. "In the spirit of #NoFinishLines, Jimmie’s return to the track with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has been both momentous and nostalgic, and we’re excited to champion these qualities in the latest design of the Carvana No. 84 Chevy.”

Carvana is proud to provide continued support to Johnson as he joins a stacked lineup of racing legends and newcomers alike, to usher in Chicago’s debut street race this year, just as it has done over the last two INDYCAR seasons.

“I’m really looking forward to the Chicago Street course,” said Jimmie Johnson. “Since they announced this event it has been circled on my calendar. Our new Carvana paint scheme is really cool as well, it’s a fresh look and they did a great job with the design. For the last two years all I’ve really done in INDYCAR is race on street courses so I am hoping that experience on this type of course is helpful and translates over to the NASCAR side. This course is a clean slate to the series, the city and NASCAR are putting a ton of effort into making this a huge weekend and a great experience. I’m looking forward to it.”

Fans can access their first look at the newly outfitted race car here, and on all of Carvana Racing’s social channels.

LMC PR