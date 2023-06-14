International Union of Operating Engineers Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing, with the trade union serving as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Ryan Preece and the No. 41 team.

The No. 41 IUOE Ford Mustang will debut during the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend July 1-2 in downtown Chicago. IUOE returns as a primary sponsor for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race Sept. 15-16 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

IUOE primarily represents operating engineers who work as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, pipeliners and surveyors in the construction industry, along with stationary engineers who work in operations and maintenance in building and industrial complexes, and in the service industries.

“We are excited to introduce more folks to the Operating Engineers through our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing and the No. 41 team,” said IUOE General President James T. Callahan. “Our members go to work every day building and maintaining the infrastructure that keeps America moving, and we are looking for other hardworking men and women to join our team and jumpstart their career with the Operating Engineers.”

Founded in 1896, the IUOE has more than 400,000 members in 106 local unions throughout the United States and Canada. The IUOE International Training & Education Center, along with over 100 local training and apprenticeship programs, ensures that IUOE members are the safest, most productive and highly skilled craft workers in North America.

“I have a great appreciation for hard work and what it takes to put in the effort, day in and day out, to ensure the job is done right and done safely,” said Preece, a native of Berlin, Connecticut. “The IUOE helps ensure that its members are properly trained on the latest equipment and are up to date on all the right protocols to work in a safe and efficient manner.

“That’s what we do in racing. We perform at the highest level, with the highest level of safety and preparation, 38 weekends a year. There’s no room for complacency. What we do in NASCAR is what the IUOE instills in its members.”

Preece, a race winner across four NASCAR divisions – Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series, Truck Series and Xfinity Series – saw firsthand the IUOE’s commitment to its members when he visited the IUOE International Training & Education Center in Crosby, Texas, earlier this year.

“The resources available at the International Training & Education Center were impressive,” Preece said. “The crane field alone, where they have more than 15 different cranes that allow instructors to create real-world scenarios, was larger than life. And their sim rooms were just as high-tech as the sim we use to get ready for races. They not only work on your mind at the International Training & Education Center, but your body too, with a full fitness center and complete dining facilities.

“It’s great that we can use the IUOE’s races with Stewart-Haas Racing to help tell their story and showcase all that the IUOE has to offer.”

Operating Engineer members enjoy paid, on-the-job training with free classes at over 100 local training sites and at the International Training & Education Center. The 265-acre campus near Houston is the largest and most comprehensive training facility for union operating and stationary engineers in North America. More information is available by texting “JOIN” to 41041 or at www.IUOE.org/41.

