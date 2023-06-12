Sunnyd® Continues Long-Standing Partnership With Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. And the Jtg Daugherty Racing Team

SUNNYD®, the iconic orange drink with a boldly original taste, has once again partnered with 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing’s Kroger Racing program.

The team takes great pride in nurturing a multi-year partnership and looks forward to SUNNYD’s first co-primary race of the season at the inaugural Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2 on the No. 47 Camaro with Mariano’s.

“Ricky has had the SUNNYD paint scheme on his ride since 2015,” said Henk Hartong III, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. “We are excited to have SUNNYD on the No. 47 Camaro for the historic first Chicago Street Race along with our partners from Mariano’s.”

This enduring partnership, spanning multiple years with the Kroger Racing program, means SUNNYD receives in-store merchandising and digital support in addition to at-track visibility, placement on Stenhouse Jr.’s fire suit and much more.

“For SUNNYD and the majority of our partners, this partnership surpasses being merely a decal on the race car; it holds a much deeper significance,” said JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter. “We’re excited to have SUNNYD on board and participating in the 2023 Kroger Racing program. They see the true value in what Kroger delivers and the ability to connect with shoppers by means of this racing program.”

To connect even more with consumers, Stenhouse Jr. will be appearing at Mariano’s on Friday, June 30 at the store located 2112 N. Ashland Avenue, Chicago from 3 PM to 4:30 PMCT before he races the No. 47 Mariano’s / SUNNYD Camaro at Chicago on July 2.

“I’m excited to have SUNNYD on our car at Chicago and put together a good run for them,” said Stenhouse Jr. “The Chicago Street Race is of course an unknown and will be a wild race. We want to make them proud.”

Live coverage of the Chicago Street Race on July 2 begins at 5:30 PM ET on NBC, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

JTG Racing PR