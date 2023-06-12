Burton Finishes 27th at Sonoma

After starting Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway from the rear of the pack, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team came away with a 27th-place finish.



After the initial green flag, Burton moved up a couple of spots before making his first green-flag pit stop at Lap 19.



Burton got up to 29th but had dropped back to 33rd when he made his second pit stop, again under the green flag, at Lap 41.



The team’s third pit stop came at Lap 71 and the fourth and final one at Lap 92. Burton returned to the track after his final stop in 30th place and picked up three positions over the final 15 laps to end the race in 27thplace.



The Cup Series will take a rare week off and return to the track at Nashville Speedway for a 400-miler on June 25.

WBR PR