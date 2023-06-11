Transcript: Martin Truex Jr. - Start/Finish Line Interview - Sonoma Raceway

Q. Martin, it was no secret last year, Joe Gibbs Racing was off when it came to road course racing. You guys didn't give up. You came back to stomp 'em today. What did it take to get you back here to Victory Lane?

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: You know, just a lot of hard work by everybody, everybody at Toyota, TRD, JGR in the off-season to kind of redesign. We got to do some work with NASCAR to redesign some stuff. Everybody did. They did a good job there.

Just hats off to my team. James, Jazzy, all the guys. To be so bad here last year and to come back and do this with the same car basically, it's really unbelievable. Just proud of them.

We're having a great year. I feel really good about our team, Bass Pro Shops, Toyota, TRD, Reser’s Fine Foods, Auto-Owners, Noble Aerospace, Sherwin-Williams, FlightSafety, Oakley. I got them all in this time. Last time I screwed up.

We couldn't do this without all of our partners, all of our fans. Man, feels incredible to have a day like that, a run like that, a team like I have. They're doing everything right right now and it's a lot of fun to drive these cars. Thanks to them.

Also have to give a shout-out to my cousin Jeremy. He is in hospital a little banged up. Hopefully he is feeling a little better and will be out in a few days.

Q. Yesterday in qualifying, you said, “I'm having fun”. You had that big smile on your face. Second win this year. What is it like to have a car this good with a team that's connecting the way it is?

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: It's why we do it. This is why you go through years like we had last year. You just keep fighting. You never give up on it. You always believe in each other.

We haven't changed anything on our team other than parts and pieces. It's through a lot of hard work of a lot of people.

Thanks to Coach and everybody. Our pit crew has been working really hard. They did a great job today. It takes a total team effort these days as close as everything is with these cars. You got to execute. We were able to do that today.

NASCAR PR