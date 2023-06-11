Sunday, Jun 11

Burton Qualifies 36th At Sonoma

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 36th in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 on the 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course at Sonoma Raceway.

Burton got that spot with a lap at 89.148 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
 
He was 32nd in practice earlier in the day, posting a best speed of 89.439 mph on the third of the seven laps he ran in the session.

Sunday’s 110-lap, 219-mile affair, is set to get the green flag just after 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 Eastern) with TV coverage on FOX.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 55.

WBR PR

