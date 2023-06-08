LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Statement: Grant Enfinger to Fill in for Noah Gragson at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series rookie driver of the No. 42 Sunseeker Chevrolet, Noah Gragson will not compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. GMS Racing and NASCAR Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger will drive the No. 42 this weekend.

Last Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway, Gragson was involved in a crash on Lap 197 and was evaluated and released from the infield care center. Upon return home to North Carolina, he began to experience concussion-like symptoms mid-week and is seeking treatment.

Enfinger is the 2015 ARCA Menards Series champion and this will be the 38-year-old’s first career start in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is a nine-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series and has won twice already this season, most recently winning last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” said team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.”

“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” said Enfinger. “I’m happy to help out LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and the No. 42 team.”

The NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 3:00 pm ET airing on FOX, PRN Radio and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio channel 90.

LMC PR