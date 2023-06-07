Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - 06.07.23

It is time for the annual Toyota Save Mart 350 race weekend at Sonoma Raceway as the NASCAR Xfinity Series competes at the track for the first time, while the NHRA Drag Racing Series is back on track at Bristol Dragway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Truex looks to add to Sonoma accolades… Martin Truex Jr. added another top-five finish to his season statistics this past weekend in Gateway as the New Jersey-native came home in the fifth position. Truex earned his first Toyota win at Sonoma Raceway in 2013, and later added dominating victories at the track in 2018 and 2019 – leading over 50 percent of the laps in each race.

Reddick plans for back-to-back road course wins… Tyler Reddick scored his first Toyota win at the first road course race of the year – Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March. Reddick has won at three different road courses in the NASCAR Cup Series – Road America, Indianapolis and COTA – but is looking for his first victory at his home track. The Corning, Calif.-native has a best finish of 19th in two starts.

Nemechek adds to his lead… John Hunter Nemechek continues to lead the point standings after his series-leading 11th top-10 finish of the season. Nemechek ran at Sonoma Raceway last season in the NASCAR Truck Series and earned an eighth-place finish.

Mosack looks to add another good run… Connor Mosack had a strong run at Portland International Raceway as the North Carolina-native earned his first top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he brought his Sam Hunt Racing Toyota GR Supra home in eighth. It was also the first road course top-10 finish for the team.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA West

Sawalich plans for strong back-to-back road course runs… William Sawalich competed in his first road course event in the ARCA Menards Series West at Portland International Raceway and scored a strong top-five finish. Sawalich, who leads the ARCA East points, is making his third ARCA West start of the season.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Capps back at the site of first Toyota win… Defending Funny Car champion Ron Capps heads into Bristol – a site of a major milestone for the three-time champ and Toyota. Capps, who had just joined Toyota a few races prior at zMax Dragway in Charlotte of 2022, took his Toyota GR Supra Funny Car to victory lane and earned the first win for the new body. Before the season was up, Capps added additional victories in Indianapolis, Charlotte and Ennis, Texas before claiming the title in Pomona.

Ashley hopes to help Toyota score another double… Justin Ashley also drove to victory at Bristol Dragway last season – helping Toyota to its first Top Fuel/Funny Car sweep in nearly a decade. The New York-native later helped Toyota to another sweep with Capps in Ennis, Texas in October. The multi-time winner this season is fourth in the standings, just 31 out of the lead coming into this weekend.

Toyota Racing PR